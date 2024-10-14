Monero (XMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $60.71 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $60.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $155.67 or 0.00235173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00546276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

