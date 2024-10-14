Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the September 15th total of 841,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Momentus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $0.68 on Monday. Momentus has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 142.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Momentus worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

