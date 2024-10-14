Mizuho Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $175.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $164.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $205.66.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,232 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,315. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 152.0% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

