Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Mina has a market capitalization of $688.59 million and $92.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,191,728,254 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,279,587 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,191,662,758.8400393 with 1,169,086,268.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.59223691 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $116,300,236.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

