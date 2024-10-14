MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $225.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $227.15 and last traded at $221.68. Approximately 10,814,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 16,262,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.59.
Several other analysts have also commented on MSTR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.
Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 3.11.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
