MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 22,810 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $16.41.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
