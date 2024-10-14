MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXH opened at $8.19 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

See Also

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

