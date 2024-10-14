MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

