MetisDAO Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $33.82 or 0.00054079 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $206.33 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,549.95 or 1.00026816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.11908405 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $7,157,154.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

