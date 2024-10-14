MetFi (METFI) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

MetFi (METFI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $77.39 million and $624,721.82 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00253283 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,795,678 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.4033213 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $587,219.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.