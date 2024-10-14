Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA) Short Interest Down 36.6% in September

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,468. Metal Sky Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 335,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

