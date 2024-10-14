Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $74.98 million and $3.82 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal DAO (MTL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Metal platform. Metal DAO has a current supply of 78,588,897. The last known price of Metal DAO is 0.9727778 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,313,596.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://MetalL2.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

