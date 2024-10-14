Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $663.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $590.00 to $663.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.49.

NASDAQ:META opened at $591.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,238,845.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total transaction of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $65,238,845.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,443 shares of company stock valued at $133,105,284. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

