Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 137,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,306.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,306.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $491,418 in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

