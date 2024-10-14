Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.72. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company’s strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

