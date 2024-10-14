Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

MDRR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.73. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Insider Activity at Medalist Diversified REIT

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $169,486.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,540.34. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 24,623 shares of company stock valued at $300,483 over the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

