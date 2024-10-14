Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 384 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,028.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,618,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $124.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $124.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

