MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 27,952 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,952 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DINO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

