MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.35 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PDD by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $144.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

