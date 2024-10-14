MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $66.34 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $66,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

