MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $54.06 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Ares Management worth $54,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $217,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $257,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $161.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $162.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.82.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

