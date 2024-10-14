MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $42.95 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,296 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Kenvue worth $42,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

