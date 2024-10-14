MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $30.96 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $30,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.36.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IQV opened at $229.26 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.16 and a 200-day moving average of $231.59. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

