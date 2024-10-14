MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 635 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

