MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 39,792 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,792 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Logitech International worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $86.28 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $67.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.