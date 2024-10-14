MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,902 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $194.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.37. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

