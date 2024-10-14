McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,894,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 571,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 953,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 594,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,546 shares during the period.

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

