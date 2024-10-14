McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

ANET opened at $416.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $417.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.