McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS EFG opened at $106.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

