McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 281 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $133.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 114.99%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.