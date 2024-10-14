McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $246.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

