Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mastech Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

