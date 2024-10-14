Martin Capital Advisors LLP Takes $210,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

