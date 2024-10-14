Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $2.24 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Block makes up about 1.6% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Block were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Block by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

SQ opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.