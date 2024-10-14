Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.80. 85,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average is $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

