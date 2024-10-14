Manta Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.29 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Manta Network has a market cap of $311.33 million and approximately $57.29 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00258801 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.80863072 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $55,613,330.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

