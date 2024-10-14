Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $4.15 or 0.00006625 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $7,216.87 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold Finance (FOLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Manifold Finance has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Manifold Finance is 4.22775086 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,106.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manifoldfinance.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.