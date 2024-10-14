Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.72.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 103,645 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,898,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.