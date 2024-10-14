Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,365,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 583,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $299.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

