Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $182,606.28 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and $182,606.28 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,813.45 or 1.00040319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007394 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000321 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $182,466.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.