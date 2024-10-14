MAGIC (MAGIC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.35 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $97.35 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,599,792 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

