Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.84.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

