M. Kraus & Co Sells 1,075 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 176,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.84.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.50. 500,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $192.54.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

