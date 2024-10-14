M. Kraus & Co Sells 1,064 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.58. 2,373,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46. The firm has a market cap of $388.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

