LUXO Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,827.73 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. LUXO has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $30,827.73 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LUXO

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

