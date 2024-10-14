Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 566,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 304,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 157,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,088. The company has a market cap of $989.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.33. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

