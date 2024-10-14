Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 138,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Lipocine Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,138. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPCN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPCN shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPCN

About Lipocine

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.