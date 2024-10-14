Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 1209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Life Time Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 430,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.