Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LXRX stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

