Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.77. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

